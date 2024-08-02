State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGY. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 877,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 347,005 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 71,810 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EGY opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. Research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

