State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $118,000 Investment in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

ENTA stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $313.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.21). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $246,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

