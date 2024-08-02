State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $48,000 Investment in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Price Performance

Trinseo stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $17.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.60 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is -0.19%.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.