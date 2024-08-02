State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $312.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $684.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.24 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 34.93%. Research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

