State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Veritone by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,126,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 144,613 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth about $617,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 439,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $2.52 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $95.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.33.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 154.87% and a negative net margin of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

