State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 186,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 118,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 108,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,840 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.06. Zynex, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $265.03 million, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Zynex had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zynex from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, insider Moorhead Daniel 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zynex news, insider Moorhead Daniel 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

