State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 15,855 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) by 138.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Glatfelter

In related news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 207,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $342,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,968,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,498,313.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

NYSE:GLT opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.31. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $327.26 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

