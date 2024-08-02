State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 23,650 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $146.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

