State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 234,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 87,043 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $2.89 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. On average, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

