State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Shares in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EchoStar Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of SATS opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
