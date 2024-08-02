State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases Shares of 13,310 Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Alpha Teknova Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $144.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 97.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Teknova

In other Alpha Teknova news, CEO Stephen Gunstream acquired 80,645 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,936.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Gunstream purchased 80,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,936.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. purchased 12,096,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $14,999,998.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,126,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,391.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,217,740 shares of company stock worth $15,149,998 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha Teknova Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.