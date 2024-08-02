State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases Shares of 19,694 Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 8,309.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 20,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $5.55 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $191.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

