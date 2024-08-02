State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases Shares of 8,256 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 26.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,212 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 46.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 59.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 56.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 47.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEC opened at $7.54 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $358.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $576.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEC. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

