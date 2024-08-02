State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 295,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

SunOpta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $626.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.85.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.