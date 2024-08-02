State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,250 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYMT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 289,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $579.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

