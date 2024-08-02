State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,466 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FIGS were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FIGS by 321.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,994 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $12,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 538,251 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its position in shares of FIGS by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after buying an additional 511,794 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 499.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 32,649 shares of company stock valued at $161,206 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIGS opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 1.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

