State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,669 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,669 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 2.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

