State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,540 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stem were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stem by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stem by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stem by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Stem by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Stem by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.82.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $177.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.75. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

