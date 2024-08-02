State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,270 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,270 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 6.8 %

LYEL opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $382.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 335,794.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYEL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

