State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 31,010 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,010 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503,050 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $14,020,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $13,168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in E2open Parent by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,999,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,879,000 after acquiring an additional 641,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in E2open Parent by 2,527.2% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 608,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter.
E2open Parent Stock Performance
NYSE ETWO opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on ETWO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
E2open Parent Profile
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.
