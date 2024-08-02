State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,810 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,094.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 138.05, a quick ratio of 138.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $688.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.19. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $82,679,998.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,647,059 shares in the company, valued at $23,400,001.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

