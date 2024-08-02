State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,610 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in LSB Industries by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LSB Industries by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in LSB Industries by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 43,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LXU opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $668.18 million, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. LSB Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

LXU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

