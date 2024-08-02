State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,980 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $249,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on STRO. Bank of America began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of STRO opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.57 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 94.18% and a negative net margin of 74.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.