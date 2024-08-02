State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,810 Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 310,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 48,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OABI opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.12. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 301.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $1,060,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,632,059.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

