State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,160 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COGT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

COGT opened at $9.36 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $894.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

