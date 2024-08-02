State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $50,000 Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,129,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 238,544 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,568,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.