State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $93,000 Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Price Performance

AXT stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $146.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

AXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

