State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Arrow Financial by 90.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,880.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of AROW opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $526.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

