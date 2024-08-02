State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 54.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LL opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.73.

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $188.49 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%.

LL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of LL Flooring from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

