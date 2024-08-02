State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 241,507 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 758,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Douglas B. Trussler acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $116,319.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,819. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

(Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.