State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLL stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $179.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

