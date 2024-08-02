State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Accolade were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Accolade by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,643 shares of company stock valued at $96,016. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

ACCD opened at $3.88 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

