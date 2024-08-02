State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,089,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 349,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 231,260 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,729,000 after buying an additional 3,488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $158,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $800.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

