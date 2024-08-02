State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1,044.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 14,037 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RKLB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKLB opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.25. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

