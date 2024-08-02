State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in fuboTV by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,259,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $402.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

