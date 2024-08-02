StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
StealthGas Price Performance
GASS opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $227.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
StealthGas Company Profile
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StealthGas
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.