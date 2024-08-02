StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

StealthGas Price Performance

GASS opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $227.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StealthGas Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 17.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 189,157 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

