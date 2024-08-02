Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Stock Down 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

STLA stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $29.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.