Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the technology company's stock. Stephens' price target points to a potential upside of 80.10% from the stock's previous close.

EVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

