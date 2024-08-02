Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 4,084 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $419,712.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,293 shares in the company, valued at $21,200,731.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,638 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $277,412.08.

On Monday, July 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $613,683.36.

On Monday, July 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $4,053,750.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $681,379.05.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $725,895.32.

Natera Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $103.00 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $117.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,848 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,703,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,714,000 after purchasing an additional 112,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,970,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,530,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

