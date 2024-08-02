Steven Madden, Ltd. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $523.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $43.51 on Friday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9,166.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.71%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

