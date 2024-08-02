Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $158,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,557,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

