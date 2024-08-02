Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $15.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $615,426.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,393.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $615,426.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,393.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,599 shares of company stock worth $1,803,958. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Hayward by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hayward by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hayward by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

