Stifel Nicolaus Increases Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $56.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.53.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 24.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.