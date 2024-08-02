Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $7.50

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.50 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.87% from the stock’s previous close.

DH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $63.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 67,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 41.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 248,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 9.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 436,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,044 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

