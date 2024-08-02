Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFIX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $532.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $322.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.93 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 656,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,892. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

