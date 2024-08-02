Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of New Fortress Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,274 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the typical volume of 5,198 put options.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFE

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.