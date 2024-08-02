Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 32,357 put options on the company. This is an increase of 558% compared to the average volume of 4,914 put options.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 9.3 %

NYSE JOBY opened at $5.43 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,082. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 26.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 115,483 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 67.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 59.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

