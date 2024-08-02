Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Signet Jewelers Put Options (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,050 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 92% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,633 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $82.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.16. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $112.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average of $97.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $1,504,706.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,109.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,706.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,109.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $695,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,137.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,919 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 105,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $1,129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

