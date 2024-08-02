Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,980 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 318% compared to the typical volume of 1,910 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.29.

EVgo Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

