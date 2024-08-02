Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,980 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 318% compared to the typical volume of 1,910 call options.
In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EVGO stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
