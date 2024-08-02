Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 463,037 call options on the company. This is an increase of 32% compared to the average daily volume of 351,783 call options.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
TLT opened at $95.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.59.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
