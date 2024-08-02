Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 463,037 call options on the company. This is an increase of 32% compared to the average daily volume of 351,783 call options.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

TLT opened at $95.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.59.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

